No Winter Allowed: Football fans soaking up South Beach sun ahead of Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Blair Ledet and Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — For much of the country, January means bitter cold and snow. In Miami, that’s a different story.

As you might imagine, the beaches in and around South Beach are flooded with football fans looking to soak in a few rays and enjoy the warm temperatures before their team takes the field Sunday.

The city is adorned with Super Bowl decorations and attractions.  That includes things like NFL-themed stages, selfie stations, interactive games and sand designs.

“It just amplifies it,” said Pennsylvania native Ivan Colon. “It brings another dimension to an already fun place to be.

People who live in Miami say it’s great to see all the additions in their town. 

And as for tourists, they’re loving a Super Bowl experiences with sand between their toes.

