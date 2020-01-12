Patrick Mahomes’ mom always knew he’d be ‘something special’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Randi Mahomes is like any other mother. Her world revolves around her children. One of them just happens to be Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn sat down with Randi Mahomes who says she always knew he was headed for something special.

“Special” would be the right word to describe her son’s performance during the season. Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense rolling again and is the first player in franchise history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 25 or more touchdowns in consecutive seasons — despite missing two games with a knee injury.

Now, two of the league’s bright young quarterbacks, Mahomes and Deshaun Watsonm will share the field on Sunday when the Texans visit the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs. It’s a rematch of a Week 6 game won by the Texans in comeback fashion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"

Scam warning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scam warning"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"