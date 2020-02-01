Patrick Mahomes says he and teammates plan to watch ‘Live PD’ before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Fox59 Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (Fox59) – Sunday is the biggest day of 24-year-old Patrick Mahomes’ career. So what does the superstar quarterback plan to do the night before Super Bowl LIV? Watch “Live PD” on A&E, of course!

WDAF reports Mahomes and several other guys on the team have a pretty simple ritual the night before every game. He said Anthony Sherman is the leader, and they get a couple of guys to watch “Live PD” in one of their rooms.

“I just kind of hang out with the guys, kind of build that bond. That brotherhood has definitely, I think, translated to the field,” Mahomes told reporters.

In case you aren’t familiar with “Live PD,” camera crews follow several different police departments across the U.S. as they patrol their communities.

