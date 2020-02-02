PHOTOS: Fans arrive for Super Bowl LIV

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MIAMI (AP) — The NFL crowns its champion tonight when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The doors to Hard Rock Stadium are open and the fans are starting to arrive!

San Francisco is going for a record-tying sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy, which would equal the record held by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers haven’t won it all since the 1994 season.

The Chiefs haven’t been to the big game since 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in final AFL-NFL matchup. Their founder, Lamar Hunt, is credited with coming up with the name Super Bowl.

  • Drew Johnson arrives before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Kansas City Chiefs fans Kathy Helms, left, and her son Michael pose for photos before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Fans look search for their seats before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Kansas City Chiefs fan Ben Garavesh before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • San Francisco 49ers fan Mike Kelly before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Glenda Rutmo performs with Ritmo Palooza before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • A Kansas City Chiefs fan speaks before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SUNDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/2/2020"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/1/2020"

Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gwinn Modeltowners pay tribute to Dion Brown"

Knee pain relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knee pain relief"

Helping out our fire fighters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping out our fire fighters"

State Police: No calls missed during 911 outage

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police: No calls missed during 911 outage"