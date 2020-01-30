Richard Sherman tweets about getting ‘random’ blood tests just days before Super Bowl

The Big Game

by: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (KRON) – San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman is taking to social media to voice his concerns about the NFL’s drug-testing policy.

The cornerback tweeted Thursday he had submitted to a “random PED and blood test two weeks in a row” ahead of the Super Bowl game on Sunday.

“So a Random PED and Blood test two weeks in a row?! I gotta go play the lottery I must be the most lucky man in the world,” Sherman tweeted.

“I wonder how many other player have to get blood taken before the Super Bowl. Probably a very exclusive fraternity,” he added in second tweet.

You can read more about the NFL’s drug policies here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

