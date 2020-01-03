Saints gain ground in Big Game Bound’s Top 5

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (NEXSTAR) — Once again, the Baltimore Ravens top Big Game Bound’s Top 5 as we head into the playoffs. But there is some movement in the rankings…

While the San Francisco 49ers remain in the number two spot, the New Orleans Saints have inched up to the three spot, according to Big Game Bound analyst Ty Hallock.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell one spot to number four and the Seattle Seahawks replaced Tom Brady’s New England Patriots in our final spot.

Click on the video above to see Hallock breakdown his thoughts.

