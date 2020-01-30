Survey: Viewers to spend more than $17 billion on Super Bowl

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/CNN) — The National Retail Federation released its annual Super Bowl survey and found spending is on track to be the highest ever for the big game: an estimated $17.2 billion.

The NRF expects each viewer to spend a little less than $90 on average.

The group reports 19% of viewers plan to throw a party and 27% are planning to attend one. As you might imagine, 80% of the purchases are expected to be for food and drinks.  The rest of that money will go toward team apparel, televisions, furniture and decorations, according to the survey.

The NRF reported the highest spending year was 2016 – with roughly $15.5 billion put on the books.

The big day is Sunday! The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020"

Advanced Prosthetics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Advanced Prosthetics"

Lakeview Arena gets upgraded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeview Arena gets upgraded"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/29/2020"

Precious Metals 1-29-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-29-2020"

Stocks 1-29-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-29-2020"