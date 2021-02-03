The search for the best Cuban sandwich in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Without a doubt, the Cuban Sandwich originated in Tampa and “Big Game Tailgate” found one of the best chefs of Cuban cuisine, Felicia La Calle owner of Kuba Cocina, to see her special Cuban.

La Calle says Cuban cooking is “in her blood” thanks to learning her skills in the most traditional way possible:

from her mother.

The Cuban sandwich was originally made for “the workers to come in and eat thing that was left over, especially being pork,” La Calle said.

Tampa is a city with people from many different origins.

She’s been perfecting her signature spin on traditional Cuban cuisine as the former executive sous and regional pastry chef at Roy’s, as well as executive chef at Samba Room and other notable restaurants.

Kuba is located inside the Heights Public Market at Armature Works in downtown Tampa. Kuba the Spanish word and phonetic spelling for Cuba — representing her past, present and future.

“Big Game Tailgate” also went to La Segunda Central Bakery in Ybor City to find out where the best Cuban bread is made.

“Our process is all done by hand and takes about 10-12 hours from start to finish to make a loaf,” said Copeland Moré, fourth generation at La Segunda.

His great-grandfather came from Spain to Cuba to fight in the Spanish American War. There he discovered a traditional recipe for Cuban bread and brought it to Ybor City.

Moré shows off his bread and Cuban sandwich in the video above.