There’s now a plan to finance sky-high priced Super Bowl tickets

MIAMI (AP) — With Super Bowl ticket prices costing more and more, die-hard fans can still go to Sunday’s big game by paying off their tickets through an installment plan that charges interest.

Akshay Khanna, the director of sports marketing for the ticket-selling site StubHub, says a recent partnership with financial company Affirm allows fans to take in an experience that may have been unaffordable.

As for this year’s high prices, Khanna has a reasonable explanation.

“Weather is warm. It’s beautiful outside. People want to be here. It’s a destination city. Combine that with the Patriots not being in the Super Bowl for the fourth straight year. Two new fan bases that haven’t been to the game in a while. It’s been more than 50 years for the Chiefs. It’s been fewer than that for the Niners.”

Not to mention there’s less tickets available.

“Combine those factors, and the stadium is a little bit smaller than it’s been in the past. All of that is really driving demand for the game, and we’re seeing that in the prices. The prices have not dipped down at all.”

Khanna says the average price for a Super Bowl ticket is around $6,500 but the most expensive ticket they’ve sold so far was for $53,000.

“It was in the 72 Club, all in hospitality, right on the 50-yard line. Someone is gonna have a great game, watching the game from there. But the good news is – it’s a lot more accessible to get in as well.”

Some ticket buyers will also gain access to the hottest party of the week, the celebrity-rich Sports Illustrated shindig at the famed Fontainebleau.

