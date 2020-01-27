Thousands of volunteers greet Super Bowl travelers at Miami International Airport

The Big Game

'This is to show the warmth that Miami has to the world'

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — As thousands get ready to storm Magic City ahead of Super Bowl LIV, Miami International airport has a special team waiting to welcome football fans.

The airport, of course, expects increased traffic before and after the big game kicks off.

“It’s going to be worse than Thanksgiving,” one volunteer predicted.

When travelers arrive in Miami, they’ll be welcomed by smiling and dancing volunteers who say they want to show visitors the warmth of Miami.

Enamorado, who is also the President of the Honduran American chamber of commerce, says for him, it’s a big deal to welcome fans and introduce them to Miami’s vibes, culture and many reconstructed buildings.

A team of 10,000 volunteers on the Super Bowl host committee — or at least some of them — will be one of the first things you see when you touch down in Magic City.

“This is to show the warmth that Miami has to the world,” Enamorado said.

Though the Super Bowl hustle and bustle hasn’t started, there will still be swag, signs, and smiles waiting to give Super Bowl LIV fans a warm Miami welcome.

