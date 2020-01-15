Ticket prices for Titans AFC title game ‘higher than average’

The Big Game
Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Are you still looking for tickets to the Tennessee Titans’ matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game this weekend?

It could cost you.

Ticket seller StubHub says they are seeing higher than average prices on tickets for the big game this weekend.

StubHub says there are currently 6,300 tickets available on their platform starting at $310. The average ticket price for the game reached $467.

The company says fans from five countries and 47 states have purchased tickets to the game. 11% of those fans are coming from Tennessee. 22% are coming from Missouri and Kansas.

This will be the Tennessee Titans’ first appearance in an AFC Championship game since the 2002-03 season.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

