WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) -During his time with the Northern Michigan Football team, Marcus Tucker developed into a bonafide playmaker and leader for the Wildcats.

After graduating in 2016, Tucker continued his climb up the football ladder, reaching heights only few players ever go.

Tucker spent time with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers before suiting up with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Tucker will take everything he’s learned throughout his football journey into his next chapter, one that will be focused on teaching the game he’s dedicated his whole life to.

“I’ve always been a cerebral player and I knew that coaching was always something that was just in me,” said Tucker. “My father was the first coach that I had. I was kind of a coach and player out there on the field my entire career.”

On Monday, Westwood High School announced the hiring of Tucker as their next head football coach, marking the beginning of an exciting era for the Patriots program.

“As you guys can see, I’m not the biggest, I’m not the strongest, so I had to have something that set me apart,” said Tucker. “I felt like my mindset and the way that I think out there on the field is kind of what helped me so I think that’s something that’s going to set me apart in the coaching realm as well. So, I’m super excited to get with my kids and be able to work with them.”

Tucker says he’s excited to be a part of a program rich with history and tradition.

“The Patriots just not too long ago were in the playoffs,” said Tucker. “Westwood has had some great players come through that program. Coach Syrj and Coach Wolf were instrumental in bringing awareness to the program and developing that thing. So, I’m just standing on the shoulders of those guys and I’m going to use my experience of being a professional to come in and really give these kids something that the U.P. hasn’t seen before.”

Tucker will be taking a page from his former coach Mike Tomlin, ingraining in his players’ head that ‘the standard is the standard’. Tucker says he wants to set the standard of winning early and uphold that mantra throughout the season.

“Especially, at an organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers, you’re setting a foundation of prestige, you’re setting a foundation of tradition, you’re setting the foundation of winning,” said Tucker. “I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel here,” said Tucker. “I’m not trying to change their traditions, their values, and their core things that are indicative of what Westwood Football is, but what I’m trying to do is set a standard. I think with me coming in with the experience that I have, the influence that I have in this community and being around here and having a name, I think it’s going to be huge to come and learn from a guy like myself.”

Tucker says the main thing he’s looking for in student athletes is a competitive fire.

“Coming into year one the biggest thing is to learn,” said Tucker. “Number two is to compete. If we go out there and we know what to do, right? That’s number one. Now, we have to have something that’s within you. Everybody don’t have that, right? Like, everybody is not a competitor. Some people just don’t have that. But I’m looking for kids that want to compete and love the game of football.”

Tucker has made a living putting the ball into the end zone, so naturally, he says he wants to put a lot of points on the board.

“We looking to score a bunch of points, man,” said Tucker. “I want our offense to be explosive. I want it to be exciting and I want to put fans in the stands. I want Westwood High School to be a name that holds weight in the Upper Peninsula. That’s the goal that I’m reaching for and I’m going to push myself to the limit, I’m going to give them my whole heart, and I’m just ready for this ride. So, go Patriots.”

Tucker says he’s currently putting together his staff and preparing for training camp in August.