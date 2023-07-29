MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The third annual Queen City Half Marathon was run throughout the streets of Marquette on Saturday. The event included both the half marathon and 5k races, bringing over 700 people from the Upper Peninsula and various other places across the country to the city.

The race results were clocked by Superior Timing, with the 5k race beginning at 8:00 a.m. and the half marathon shortly after at 8:05.

Robbie Watling of Hancock was the fastest runner in the half marathon, clocking in with a time of 1:18:10.8. Ryan Hackett of Marquette finished second in the men’s division at 1:20:07.8, while Kurt Freudenstein of Marquette took third at 1:20:18.3.

Briana Butler of Richland, Washington finished the half marathon quickest in the women’s division with a time of 1:29:50.0. Paulina Fote of Port Washington, Wisconsin took second at 1:31:53.5 and Kristy McBride finished third at 1:33:29.7.

Butler decided to travel to town to take part in the half marathon as part of a goal to race in all 50 states, and had positive takeaways from her time in Marquette.

“What an amazing race, super impressed, great volunteers,” Butler said. “It sounds like it’s a fairly new race and it’s already growing a ton, and I imagine it’ll keep doing so in future years. We will definitely being telling others about it.”

Logan Begeman finished first in the men’s division in the 5k with a time of 16:22.9. Seppi Camilli took second at 16:34.9, and Alex Eplin was third at 18:00.1.

Elizabeth Becker was first in the 5k for the women’s division at 19:36.3. Alison Goss was second at 19:52.1, and Lauren Spranger was third at 22:12.8.

Full results can be found here

Race Director Derek Lindstrom says the event couldn’t happen without the help of plenty of volunteers.

“We have hundreds of volunteers, Marquette High School Cross Country Team, Negaunee Cross Country Team, the Police Academy is here. I mean it’s wonderful the number of volunteers,” Lindstrom said. “And Travel Marquette, the DDA of Marquette, do a wonderful job.”

Local’s 3 own marathon runner in-training Rebecca Bartelme took part in the half marathon on Saturday, setting a personal record time along the way. The result is a hopeful sign for Rebecca’s ongoing training to run the Marquette Marathon on September 2.

You can read more about the Marquette Marathon here.