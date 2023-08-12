MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Upwards of 3,000 cyclists flocked to Marquette County on Saturday for the 2023 Ore to Shore Bike Race. The event included shorter kids races and a 10-mile race, while longer 28-mile and 48-mile races began in Negaunee and ended at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Race Director Scott Tuma says this year is the largest level of participation the race has seen yet, beginning with large crowds for packet pick-up and dinner on Friday evening.

“This is the biggest year by far, we are like two or three hundred ahead. We’re over 2,700 this year,” Tuma said. “The race starts are a lot of fun because it’s just it’s a whirring of tires and it’s a lot, everybody’s just going out hard. That’s a really fun thing to watch.”

Some rain throughout the day on Friday impacted course conditions, but for the racers, it wasn’t all for the worse.

“Well, it was a little muddy, lots of watery, big puddles,” said race participant Magdalena Wolski. “But the sand, at least, was a little more manageable because it was wet.”

“It changes the complexity of the course,” Tuma said. “There’s not going to be any dust but there will be mud and water and it will be pretty fast because the sand will be packed down. So it’ll be a good day and it’s going to be a nice day, you know, cool day to ride really hard. So it’ll be a fast race.”

Despite the mixed conditions, the course and views along the trail make the ride worth it for the thousands of yearly participants.

“I had a really hard time not looking when we went past the Lake Superior overlook section,” said race participant Tina Meyer. “The whole course is gorgeous. I loved the new single track. It was swoopy and smooth and just super fun.”

“Absolutely loved riding in Marquette,” Wolski said. “We’ve been coming up here for probably four or five years, just about the same time to ride the trails and just have a great time and have to do Ore to Shore when we come.”

If you’re still hesitant to get involved, though, the race strives to provide a welcoming community atmosphere for newcomers and returners alike.

“It’s really, really fun. It’s a supportive atmosphere and environment,” Meyer said. “The people on the course are really encouraging the whole way and I’d absolutely recommend it.”

“It always rejuvenates me. It’s like one of those things when you’re done, you’re tired. But it’s like ‘Wow, that was worth doing’,” Tuma said. “And then we start meeting right away again and start planning next year. So this really, you know, it’s humbling and it’s a community event now. It really belongs to the community at this point”

You can find full results by Superior Timing here.

You can read more about Ore to Shore here.