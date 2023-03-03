HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference recognized Ellie Mackay, Isabella Lenz, and Alex Rondorf for All-GLIAC honors on Friday.

Sophomore Isabella Lenz of Prescott, Wisconsin was named All-GLIAC First Team and All-GLIAC Defensive Team after earning GLIAC Freshman of the Year in 2021-22. In 29 games this season, Lenz is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. She ranks fourth in the conference with a 41.9 percent 3-point percentage.

Lenz posted 20 points three times this winter and scored 11 points in 35 minutes in Wednesday’s GLIAC quarterfinal win over Wayne State.

Mackay of Novi, Michigan was named All-GLIAC First Team for the third straight season. This year, Mackay leads the Huskies and ranks 10th in the GLIAC in scoring with 14.2 points per game. Mackay is shooting 41.4 percent overall, 36.3 percent from 3-point range, and 89.5 percent at the free throw line. In 29 starts, the fifth-year senior also averages 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In Wednesday’s GLIAC quarterfinals, Mackay tied the Michigan Tech single-game scoring record with 37 points against Wayne State at SDC Gymnasium. She has 23 career games of 20 or more points and holds the MTU single-season record for free throw percentage. Mackay has accumulated 1,855 total points in 137 games played in a Tech uniform.

Rondorf, a West Bend, Wisconsin native, was named All-GLIAC Second Team and All-GLIAC Defensive Team for the second straight season. Rondorf marked her first double-double of the season on November 15. Her team-leading 8.0 rebounds is fifth best in the GLIAC.

The senior is averaging 9.6 points per game and posted a season-best 23 points in a win over Purdue Northwest on December 3. She also leads the team in steals (1.5 spg) and has started all 29 games.

Michigan Tech (24-5) plays in the GLIAC semifinals on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. against Ferris State in Allendale, Michigan.