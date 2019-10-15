Tidwell and Gornick Selected for GLIAC Player of the Week Honors

Oct 14, 2019

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech senior defensive back Travis Tidwell and senior placekicker Evan Gornick have been selected as the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week respectively. The players helped lead the Huskies to a 24-20 win over rival Northern Michigan Saturday, keeping the Miner’s Cup in Houghton for the 10th consecutive season.

Tidwell, who hails from Detroit, Michigan, had a big game on defense for the Huskies in Saturday’s 24-20 win over Northern Michigan. Tidwell matched a season high with 10 tackles and had two pass breakups while disrupting the Northern Michigan passing and running games on numerous occasions. On a Glacier Wallington interception, Tidwell knocked the ball up in the air, allowing Wallington to make the pick. Five of his stops were solo tackles and he leads the Huskies in tackles this year with 39. In addition, he has an interception, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. He is averaging 7.8 tackles per game this season.



Gornick, a native of Fenton, Michigan, had a big week for the Huskies kicking the football in the win over Northern Michigan. Gornick connected on all three of his extra points and made a 29-yard field goal to give Tech a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. Gornick also kicked off five times for 238 total yards and had one touchback during the contest. On the season, Gornick has made four field goal attempts and 10 extra points while averaging 55 yards per kickoff with five touchbacks.The Huskies are back on the road this weekend when they head to Grand Rapids, Michigan to battle Davenport. The Panthers fell on the road at Ashland University 30-27 this past Saturday. This weekend’s kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. eastern time.

Courtesy: MTU Athletics