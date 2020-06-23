Timing now right as Weaver takes over as Detroit’s GM

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons introduced Troy Weaver as their new general manager. The former Oklahoma City Thunder executive joins a Detroit team that was interested in him previously — and he takes over a GM spot that was vacant for a couple of years. Pistons owner Tom Gores said the team tried to talk to Weaver a couple of years ago, but the Thunder weren’t ready to let him go. Detroit has not had an official GM since shaking up its front office in 2018. Ed Stefanski, a senior advisor to Gores, has been running the front office. Gores says Weaver will work with Stefanski and coach Dwane Casey.

“There’s greatness in the walls there and you’ll hear me say this..’This isn’t a rebuild, this is a restoring.’ There’s greatness there. We’re not here to reinvent the wheel, we’re here to shine off the greatness that’s here and install it back in Detroit. Our #1 goal is for people to come to the arena and feel great about the product. When we’re on the road they can turn on their TV and old Pistons like, Dave Bing and Isaiah Thomas, Joe D, Rip Hamilton, and those guys..they can turn on the TV and say ‘this resonates. We will work tirelessly to put a team on the floor that the community, first, can identify with and second, be proud of.” – Troy Weaver, Pistons General Manager