TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Willie Jackson scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and seventh-seeded Toledo held off No. 10 Western Michigan 76-73 in the first round of the Mid-American Conference tournament.

Marreon Jackson scored 25 points with five assists and Luke Knapke added 18 points and 11 boards.

Michael Flowers scored a career-high 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting and Brandon Johnson had 19 points for the Broncos (13-19).

Titus Wright had eight points and 11 rebounds.