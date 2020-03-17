Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Tom Brady announces departure from New England Patriots

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEWS10) — Tom Brady took to Twitter Tuesday morning to post a note announcing his farewell to the New England Patriots. He did not say where he will be playing next, however.

In his note he thanks his fans for their undying support. He says he does not know what his football future holds but says its time to open a new stage for his life and career.

“I wanted to say thank you to all of the incredible fans and Patriots supporters. MA has been my home for twenty years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2020"

Coronavirus and the Flu

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus and the Flu"

Marquette City Commission held via media outlets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette City Commission held via media outlets"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/16/2019"

Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forsyth Township Firefighter perishes in the line of duty"

Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Whitmer announces closures of bars, gyms in MI amid COVID-19 pandemic"