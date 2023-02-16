EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo will speak with the media Thursday around 4:30 p.m. with the basketball team set to return to the court on Saturday.

Everything was put on hold after a shooter took the life of three people and injured five more Monday night on campus.

The Spartans were set to play Minnesota at home on Wednesday, but that became an afterthought after chaos and tragedy took over the campus.

During Izzo’s press conference, he shared details of his son pulling up to the MSU Union in the moments after the shooting and how he ended up having to barricade at the Breslin Center.

On Thursday afternoon, Michigan State announced that athletic events will return this weekend.

When that decision was announced, everyone’s attention quickly turned to the rivalry matchup on the schedule. On Saturday night, the MSU men’s basketball team will travel to Ann Arbor to take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan State won the first matchup 59-53 in East Lansing, so the Wolverines will be searching for revenge.

Izzo, a staple on the MSU campus for decades, has been known to discuss off-court matters. You can expect him to discuss the decision to return to play, what went into it, and the entire experience on MSU’s campus.