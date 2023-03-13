EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo will speak with the media Monday at 12 p.m. after it was announced his team would be a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the 25th straight season Tom Izzo has taken Michigan State to the NCAA Tournament, a new record for a coach with one school.

The Spartans finished the regular season with a record of 19-12 and 11-8 in the Big Ten, which was good enough for a 4th place finish. However, the Spartans lost their first game of the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State, who finished the regular season in 13th place.

Michigan State will start the tournament against USC in Columbus with an early 12:15 p.m. tip-off.

The Trojans were 22-10 this year and finished 3rd in the PAC-12 conference. Guard Boogie Ellis led the team in scoring this year with 18 ppg.

Izzo spent the first few minutes of the press conference breaking down the Trojans’ team and shared some interesting tidbits. He said he doesn’t view them as having a dominant big man compared to some of the teams in the Big Ten but said their defense is extremely good.

You can watch Izzo’s press conference at the top of the page when it starts around noon.

In addition, MSU football coach Mel Tucker is also scheduled to speak with the media Monday as Spring Football kicks off.

The Spartans missed a bowl game in 2022 after finishing 5-7 and will need to have a productive spring.