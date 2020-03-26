Tour de France yet to be postponed amid virus

FILE – In this file photo taken on July 25, 2019 spectators cheer Britain’s Geraint Thomas climbing the Galibier pass during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Embrun and Valloire. Swarms of fans clog the city streets, winding roads and soaring mountain passes of the Tour de France during cycling’s three-week showpiece. But unlike almost every other major sporting event it has yet to be called off because of the coronavirus and the start date remains June 27. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/ Christophe Ena, File)

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps no other sports event puts so many fans in such close contact with athletes as the Tour de France.

But unlike almost every other major sporting event this summer, the Tour has yet to be called off despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

For now, the start date remains June 27th and there is a possibility that the race could be held without any fans lining the course.

France’s sports minister Roxana Mărăcineanu said the Tour can still exist in a time of social distancing.

Mărăcineanu says staging the race without fans “would not be so disadvantageous because we could watch it on television.”