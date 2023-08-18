MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The top contest for high school football players in the Upper Peninsula was at risk of fading away until a big change helped the leader of Marquette’s AdvantEdge Sports training facility keep it alive.

AdvantEdge, led by Dustin Brancheau, has continued to expand its thumbprint in the area since its opening nearly ten years ago. When the announcement was made stating the game was going to be ending, Brancheau wasn’t the only one to see a golden opportunity.

“When I did get the news I got a bunch of text messages from coaches saying ‘hey, this might be the time to step up and take over this game.’ I had thought about it for a couple of the year’s past and once the opportunity finally presented itself, we kind of jumped at it.”

The U.P. Football All-Star Week has been a summer staple in Marquette for nearly two decades.

It gives local student-athletes from across the U.P. one final opportunity to put on their pads, strap up their helmets and compete at the high school level while giving back to the local community in the process.

AdvantEdge in Marquette commits to continue U.P. All Star football game

“Obviously, I want to give props to Todd (Goldbeck),” said Brancheau. “His event that he’s put on in the 16 years has been outstanding.”

Brancheau has also shown commitment to athletes in the upper peninsula. He has dedicated over a decade to training local student athletes and says the opportunity to take over was a no-brainer for him and his team.

“A lot of the kids when they first got the news on the first day of training camp this year, it was disheartening for them,” said Brancheau. “They thought all of this hard work that they’re going to be putting in and now they can’t play in an all-star game at the end of the season. It’s just one opportunity that I didn’t want taken away from these kids.”

Brancheau says he understands what it’s like to be an athlete from the area and knows just how much the game means to the athletes.

“Coming out of high school, I ended up playing college football at Northern,” said Brancheau. “One of the biggest things people used to say was, ‘you’re a good football player for the U.P.’ My biggest ‘why’ coming out of there now is that I want to help these U.P. athletes any chance I can get. So, when an opportunity like the U.P. Football All-Star Game was taken away, I wanted to make sure that we could bring that back to them because I want these kids to have another chance to showcase who they are and what they can do on the field.”

While the game will be under new leadership, you can expect a lot of the same that has made this event so special.

“I think with everything once there’s change of ownership or change of scenery there’s going to be some things that are slightly different but the blueprint is there,” said Brancheau. “I’m not going to try and reinvent the wheel. The game that Todd put on was tremendous but there might be some new wrinkles and additions that we put in that’s just going to fit our mold and we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

NEW HOME FOR ADVANTEDGE SPORTS

The acquisition of the All-Star Week has been just a small portion of a big summer for AdvantEdge. The company is currently in the process of moving locations in Marquette.

“This opportunity came about, about a year ago and I kind of jumped on it,” said Brancheau. “I wanted to buy this facility and turn this into something that nobody has ever seen around this area.”

The new space will help better serve the company’s clientele which range from youth all the way up to professional athletes.

“It’s not just going to be strength and conditioning or speed and agility, we’re going to tie everything together,” said Brancheau. “We’re going to have recovery, we’re going to have nutrition, we’re going to have a meal and kind of everything tied into one here. We’re going to have any kind of recovery modality you can think of with cold tubs and physical therapy and that sort of thing.”

Brancheau says the new location will have everything an athlete needs under one roof.

“We want to make sure that every athlete that comes in here has the bells and whistles,” said Brancheau. “Pretty much everything you will see at a professional setting that’s what we wanted to have here. In the process last year, especially with Jake Witt, a lot of the agents wanted us to have everything in house. They wanted to have the food, nutrition, and the meals. They wanted to have that with the strength and conditioning, the skill work, and the combine work. But then they wanted to have chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy. So, we want to make sure we have everything under one roof so that when these kids come in everything is taken care of.”

AdvantEdge will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with the grand opening of its new training facility this December.