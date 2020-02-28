Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) drives against Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan’s winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory over the Wolverines.

Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Badgers extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half.

The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines, who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl (1) makes a layup as Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)