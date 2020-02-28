Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Trice, Wisconsin hold off No. 19 Michigan 81-74

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin forward Aleem Ford (2) drives against Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — D’Mitrik Trice scored 28 points and Wisconsin snapped No. 19 Michigan’s winning streak at five with an 81-74 victory over the Wolverines.

Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Badgers extended their own winning streak to five, never trailing in the game and repelling every Michigan push in the second half.

The Wolverines cut a 14-point deficit to three, but after a Wisconsin timeout with 2:50 remaining, Trice sank a 3-pointer to double the lead.

Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 32 points for the Wolverines, who were without guard Eli Brooks because of a broken nose.

  • Wisconsin guard Brevin Pritzl (1) makes a layup as Michigan forward Brandon Johns Jr. (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, center, talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan head coach Juwan Howard talks with guard Zavier Simpson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan guard Zavier Simpson attempts a layup during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan forward Isaiah Livers shoots during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Wisconsin guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan guard Franz Wagner (21) is defended by Wisconsin forward Micah Potter during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Precious Metals 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 2-27-2020"

Stocks 2-27-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 2-27-2020"

NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU Nursing program & ROTC join forces for bomb simulation"

LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020"

NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU vs MTU Basketball LIVE preview"

Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominik Shine on NMU vs Michigan Tech rivalry"