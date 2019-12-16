Trotter Selected GLIAC North Division Player of the Week

Houghton, Mich. (MTU Athletics) – Michigan Tech junior guard Cassidy Trotter has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division Player of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office. Trotter helped lead the Huskies to a key 68-28 win over rival Northern Michigan on Sunday at the SDC Gym. It’s the second week in a row for a Tech player to earn Player of the Week honors with sophomore guard Ellie Mackay chosen as last week’s recipient.

Trotter, who hails from Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, connected on 7 of 10 shots from the field, went 3 for 5 from behind the arc, and 6 for 6 at the free throw line to power the Huskies’ offense on Sunday with a career high 23 points. She also blocked two shots, had seven steals, four assists, and four rebounds to round out a tremendous overall game. Trotter is second on the team in scoring at 11.8 points per game and also reels in 4.1 rebounds per contest. She leads the Huskies in both assists per game at 4.1 and steals per game at 3.7.

The Huskies will be back on the court January 2 when they host Wayne State in the SDC Gym at 5:30 p.m. eastern time.