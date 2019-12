Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) - The Marquette Redettes enter the 2019-2020 season with a lot of question marks. Marquette will look to replace six seniors from last year's team, including four starters.

"I think the seniors have taken that upon themselves to get us going in the right direction to start. But, just like every coach at this time, you think you have certain things that you might be looking to do, as you get into scrimmages and into the first few weeks of game, you kind of, do what's working well, do a little more of that and try to modify things that you thought might work and need to fix a little bit," said Ben Smith, Head Coach for the Marquette Redettes.