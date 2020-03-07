Two Wildcats Earn All-GLIAC Honors

BAY CITY, Mich. – Two individuals from the Northern Michigan University me’s basketball team have been named to All-GLIAC teams as announced by the league Friday, March. 6. Myles Howard earned All-GLIAC First Team and All-Defensive Team honors while Sam Taylor picked up the All-Defensive team nod.

During the 2019-2020 season, Howard broke the NMU school record of career blocks with his 213th. He continued to break that record with more blocked shots, accumulating 53 in his senior year for 226 total career blocks, ranking him third in the GLIAC with 1.9 blocks per game and ranks fifth nationally among Division II active players.

With 8 rebounds per game, Howard just trailed the first place in the league, totaling 224 rebounds this season to bring his career total to 599. He also added 197 points in 2019-20 to boast 436 points over his four year career with the Wildcats.

Taylor’s career with the Wildcats was highlighted as he eclipsed 1,000 career points earlier this year. The senior from Chicago, Illinois also tallied 41 steals on the season to bring his career total to 157 while picking up an additional two blocks en route to All-Defensive honors.