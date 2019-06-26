U.P. All-Stars hold media day, talk about busy week on and off the field

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Marquette, MI – The best of the best in high school football will put on the pads and strap up the helmets one final time for the U.P. High School Football All-Star game this Saturday.

The athletes will keep plenty busy leading up to the big game. While spending time in Marquette this week, football will be a focus with practices are held throughout the week, but off the field, these athletes are making their biggest impact.

They’ve already helped raise over 1,500 pounds of food for the local St. Vincent’s food pantry and on Thursday they will be heading to Bay Cliff Health Camp to hang with the campers and sharing their love for the sport of football.

“These kids do such a great job, for not only us but for the community and everything else around it as well. You know, they bring in all the cans right away in the beginning, and they do a great job with that. We loaded a big trailer with it. You know, we go to Bay Cliff and that’s such a rewarding experience and I know these kids will really get a lot out of it,” said Cody Kangas, the head coach for Team Red.

”Of course one of the highlights of the week is heading up to Bay Cliff and I’ve always enjoyed heading up there. It’s a great thing to see and it’s a great week, it really is. I can’t say enough about Todd and his wife and what he’s done for U.P. Football,” said Scott Syrjala, the head coach for Team Black.

Along with those activities the player will take part in a skills challenge that will be held at the Superior Dome in Marquette Wednesday at 2 pm eastern.

