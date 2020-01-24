U.P communities mourn the loss of Dion Brown

A difficult day, not only for the Gwinn football team, but the school, the community, his family, and those who considered Dion Brown part of their family. Again we learned that the head coach of the varsity Gwinn football team passed away on Wednesday night.

I shared a bit about my experience with the coach, but he has touched so many other lives.

There’s no question brown was a players coach. He walked a fine line between being an authoritative figure to his players but also he did a great job relating to what his players were going through and understanding where he players were coming from on a personal level.

Brown played for NMU where he was a standout defensive player for the Wildcats.

He was a member of Jeff Olsen’s coaching staff in 2012 a team that went on to win a state championship.

He became the Gwinn JV coach in 2013 and a year later accepted the job as the varsity football coach.

Brown took over a program that hadn’t seen the playoffs since 1999. The first thing Brown said after accepting the job was that the Modeltowners would be back in the playoffs. Two years later in 2016, the Modeltowners made it back to the postseason for the first time in almost two decades.

Many of you sending your thoughts and wishes to coach brown’s family and community.

The Kingsford football team tweeted: The Flivver Nation offers it’s deepest condolences to the Gwinn Modeltownders family on the loss of their head football coach, Dion Brown.

Finlandia university’s football program sharing a similar sentiment.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Coach Dion Brown, the Gwinn football team and the entire Gwinn community. He was a great football coach but even a better man.”