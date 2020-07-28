U.P. Football All-Star ‘Drip Tour’ comes to Marquette

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – Over the weekend, U.P. Football All-Star Game organizer, Todd Goldbeck, began a 6-day -23 stop, journey across the U.P. to hand out gear bags full of all-star game swag to players and coaches, that included their game jerseys and more.

The tour began on the week of what sould have been the beginning of all star fesitivites.

The event recently had to cancel thier 13th annual game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team representatives also got a chance to grab a picture with the trophy. Local 3 spoke with todd recently about why he felt it important to still get the all-star game memorabilia to their student-athletes.

“Well, every event such as this is so unique, especially in the U.P. It just felt like the right thing to do. You know, we could have made everybody come to Marquette and get all their gear. But, it seemed right to come to the U.P. and travel to all the different schools and see parents, see kids, and fans. So, its just been a really special trip so far. The Players have been excellent. The players have been in good spirits everywhere we’ve gone. They’ve been smiling and opening up their gear and putting their jersey’s on. They’ve been really good, they’re resilient. They’re going to move onto the next thing and this is just a small hurdle for them. But, the players have been so resilient, parents have been great, coaches have been great and everybody has had a lot of fun along the trip so far,” said Todd Goldbeck, the Organizer of the U.P. Football All-Star week.

Todd and Co. were in Marquette this afternoon handing out gear to players from Marquette County. The last stop will happen this Wednesday in Iron Mountain.

Here are the remaining stops this week:

Wednesday, July 29

17. L’Anse High School, 201 N Fourth Street, L’Anse Time: 12:00 PM Eastern

18. Lake Linden-Hubbell High School, 601 Calumet Street, Lake Linden Time: 2:30 PM Eastern

19. Calumet High School, 57070 Mine Street, Calumet Time: 3:15 PM EasternThursday, July 30

20. Wakefield High School, 715 Putnam Street, Wakefield Time: 12:00 PM Central (Ironwood & Hurley pickup)

21. West Iron County High School, 701 Garfield Avenue, Iron River Time: 1:30 PM Central

22. Forest Park High School, 801 Forest Park Way, Crystal Falls Time: 2:15 PM Central

23. Iron Mountain High School, 300 West B Street, Iron Mountain Time: 3:15 PM Central (Kingsford & Norway pickup also)