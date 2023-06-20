MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A full slate of U.P. Football All-Star Week activities continued Tuesday with another day of practice, as well as a photo op and chance to meet the media for both the red and black teams.

In addition to playing football, the players get a chance to enjoy some camaraderie with each other throughout the week.

For a few of the nearly eighty players participating this week, the game also represents a chance for some family relationships on the gridiron to live once more.

“The beautiful thing about this is we have kids come in and we don’t know who they are. They don’t know who I am, I don’t know who they are and they come in and they gel,” said Brad Wiljanen, Westwood Assistant Coach and father of Red Team player Max Wiljanen. “They’re hardworking, they give you what they have, they’re coachable, and it’s the cream of the crop of the Upper Peninsula.”

“It’s been going pretty well. I mean I’m sure (Coach Wiljanen) will have different opinions on that, but we’re all having fun, getting back in the swing of things,” said Max Wiljanen. “Like I said, we’re all enjoying it and we all get along well, and having a good time.”

For North Central’s Luke Gorzinski, the game is a final send-off to a decorated career playing under his dad Leo.

“I’ve had him as a coach since I was in fifth grade, so I know what he’s thinking before he does sometimes,” Gorzinski said. “So, finally get a chance to do it one more time with a whole new group of people, and just see what we can do. What kind of personality we can bring to the team, it’s something pretty sweet.”

For Munising’s Peramaki brothers, playing on opposite teams for the first time is likely to give the winner bragging rights for the conceivable future.

“I was pretty excited, because you know we’ve been together all our lives, and now we can finally be apart and play against each other,” Micaiah Peramaki said.

“I think it’s gonna be grit and tenacity for us,” Josiah Peramaki added. “I think we’re a bunch of big guys and we’re going to have to really bring it out there.”

Family competition aside, the most important thing for the players and the coaches is to enjoy the experience that, for most, only comes around once.

“It’s one more opportunity to show him that father knows best, so that’s one thing you have to understand,” Coach Wiljanen said. “Very few father-son combos get to have this experience so I can’t take away from how special it is. It really is pretty cool, something to remember for a long time.”

On Wednesday, the all-stars will take part in a players skills competition. The players will compete for the titles of Fastest Man, Strongest Man, Receiver, Quarterback Challenge, Kicking and Punting Challenges.