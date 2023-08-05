MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 2023 US National Guts Frisbee Tournament is back in Marquette this weekend, taking place at Tourist Park on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6.

18 teams made up of participants from around the country are taking part in the competition, vying for the Buck Buchanan Memorial Trophy.

The winners will be crowned at about 6 p.m. Eastern on Sunday following both days of competition.

“Guts frisbee is a lot like dodgeball, but you’re trying to catch it, not dodge it,” said Tournament Director Kurt Lahtinen. “And teams compete against each other, throw their hardest shot back and forth try to knock the other team out.”

The tournament has deep roots in the Marquette area, stretching back nearly 50 years.

“The first U.S. National Championship was in Marquette in 1976,” Lahtinen said. “And we’ve been hosting tournaments here in Marquette since 1974, actually, but the first national championship was in ’76.”

If you’re interested in trying out the sport, Marquette Guts Frisbee Association is open to new members.

“This like a guts frisbee circuit, so all of these people you see at four different big tournaments a year and they all get together at four different locations,” Lahtinen said. “And if you’re interested, please reach out. We’d love to have new players or sponsors, and it’s like a big family and we all love it. And we all love to get together.”

Championship play will resume Sunday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

You can connect with the Marquette Guts Frisbee Association on Facebook