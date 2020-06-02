UPDATE: MHSAA releases newly updated guidelines following June 1 Executive Order

Iron Mountain, Mich. (WJMN) - Reporter: First of all, when you first heard about that you were going to get the opportunity to step out on the field again after, you know, a long few months, what was going through your head?

Blake Julian, pitcher/shortstop, Iron Mountain Golds: Well, I started playing and when I heard the news I'm like ' god, just answered my prayer.' I'm really excited to see the boys again and play with them again because I've been playing with them ever since I was a middle-schooler and little league, too. So, glad to see them, haven't seen them in a while, been stuck inside. I've been working and working out and getting ready for the baseball season. So, I'm just really excited about that.