MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula will race against other top competitors from around the world in the sport of natural track luge.

USA Luge announced on Tuesday the team which will compete in Muskegon, Michigan during the 2022-2023 season.

Senior Division

Zane Farnsworth, Marquette

Jacob Sterk, St. Michael, MN

Jillian Best, Negaunee

Farnsworth returns for his third year with the team. Sterk and Best are new to the team this year. Senior team members hope to compete in the World Cup and World Cup Championship races in Austria, Italy, and Romania.

Junior Division

Torrey Cookman, Marquette

Henry Anderson, Appleton, WI

Katie Cookman, Marquette

Cookman returns for a fifth season, Anderson for a fourth, and Katie Cookman will begin her second season with the junior team. Junior team members look forward to competing in the World Cup and World Cup Championship races in Austria and Italy.

“Both of our teams are displaying excellence as we enter this season,” said Keith Whitman, coach, who hails from Escanaba, MI. “Last season, we experienced our highest ever placement in competition, with Torrey Cookman placing 16th in international competition, and we look forward to keeping our momentum going.”

The National Natural Luge team trains at the Upper Peninsula Luge Club natural track, Lucy Hill, located in Negaunee. Lucy Hill spans a half-mile with a 280-foot drop, and is only one of four luge tracks in the U.S., and the only flat natural track. The track was designed by Per Vinberg, an engineer architect from Sweden, and was built in 1990. While not an Olympic sport, natural track does have its own international circuit that consists of World Championship, World Cup, national and regional races, and is considered a steppingstone to the Olympic luge program.

The Upper Peninsula Luge Club welcomes the public to slide at Lucy Hill during the winter, with reservations to slide available every Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., from December 26 to March 12. To learn more or to make a reservation, visit upluge.org.