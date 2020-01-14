UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/13/20)

U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 6-0 35 1
2. Negaunee 6-0 28 2
3. Marquette 5-2 18 3
4. Escanaba 4-4 17 4
5. Munising
7-0
7
–
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 6-0 35 1
2. Rudyard 6-1 18 5
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 2-1 18 3
4. Pickford 4-1 17 4
5. North Central 3-2 5 2
5. Rapid River 3-2 5 –
Others receiving
votes: Wakefield-Marenisco (4-1) 4, Bessemer (2-3) 3.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 8-0 35 1
2. Westwood 6-1 28 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 6-1 21 3
4. West Iron County 6-1 10 4
5. Negaunee 7-2 5 5
Others receiving
votes: Escanaba (6-3) 4, Marquette (6-2) 2.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 5-1 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 7-1 26 2
3. Pickford 9-0 22 3
4. Baraga 7-1 13 4
5. North Dickinson 7-1 8 –
Others receiving votes: Mid-Peninsula (5-2) 1.