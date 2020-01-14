UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/13/20)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3

1. Iron Mountain (7) 6-0 35 1

2. Negaunee 6-0 28 2

3. Marquette 5-2 18 3

4. Escanaba 4-4 17 4

5. Munising 7-0 7 –

Division 4

1. Dollar Bay (7) 6-0 35 1

2. Rudyard 6-1 18 5

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 2-1 18 3

4. Pickford 4-1 17 4

5. North Central 3-2 5 2

5. Rapid River 3-2 5 –

Others receiving votes: Wakefield-Marenisco (4-1) 4, Bessemer (2-3) 3.

Girls Division 1-3

1. Menominee (7) 8-0 35 1

2. Westwood 6-1 28 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 6-1 21 3

4. West Iron County 6-1 10 4

5. Negaunee 7-2 5 5

Others receiving votes: Escanaba (6-3) 4, Marquette (6-2) 2.

Division 4

1. St. Ignace (7) 5-1 35 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 7-1 26 2

3. Pickford 9-0 22 3

4. Baraga 7-1 13 4

5. North Dickinson 7-1 8 –

Others receiving votes: Mid-Peninsula (5-2) 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/14/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 1/13/2020"

Treat the Gut: Treat Depression

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treat the Gut: Treat Depression"

2020 Rural Innovation Initiative selects local Marquette business

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Rural Innovation Initiative selects local Marquette business"

Precious Metals 1-13-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 1-13-2020"

Stocks 1-13-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 1-13-2019"