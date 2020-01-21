UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/21/20)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 7-0 35 1
2. Negaunee 8-0 28 2
3. Marquette 6-2 19 3
4. Escanaba 5-4 16 4
5. Westwood
6-2
7
–
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 8-0 35 1
2. Rudyard 8-1 27 2
3. Pickford 7-1 19 4
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 3-2 9 3
5. Rapid River 5-2 8 T5
Others receiving
votes: Wakefield-Marenisco (5-2) 3, North Central (5-2) 3, Chassell (5-2) 1.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 8-0 35 1
2. Westwood 8-1 27 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 8-1 22 3
4. Marquette 8-2 10 –
5. Negaunee 8-2 7 5
Others receiving
votes: Escanaba (7-4) 4.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 7-1 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 9-1 26 2
3. Baraga 9-1 17 4
3. Pickford 10-1 17 3
5. North Dickinson 8-1 10 5