High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/7/20)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.P. Polls

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (6) 4-0 30

2. Negaunee 4-0 24

3. Marquette 4-1 18

4. Escanaba 3-4 9

5. Westwood 3-0 5

Others receiving votes: Munising (5-0) 4.

Division 4

1. Dollar Bay (6) 5-0 30

2. North Central 3-1 19

3. Ewen-Trout Creek 2-0 17

4. Pickford 3-1 9

5. Rudyard 3-1 8

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (4-2) 6, Brimley (6-1) 1.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (6) 7-0 30

2. Westwood 4-1 23

3. Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 14

4. West Iron County 5-0 13

5. Negaunee 5-2 4

Others receiving votes: Escanaba (5-3) 3, Marquette (5-2) 2, Calumet (5-1) 1.

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (6) 4-1 30

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 22

3. Pickford 7-0 17

4. Baraga 5-1 14

5. L’Anse 6-1 3

5. Mid-Peninsula 4-1 3

Others receiving votes: North Dickinson (5-1) 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2020"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Snowmobile trail grooming

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowmobile trail grooming"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Gladstone Braves"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood Patriots outlast Gladstone Braves"