UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (1/7/20)

U.P. Polls
Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (6) 4-0 30
2. Negaunee 4-0 24
3. Marquette 4-1 18
4. Escanaba 3-4 9
5. Westwood 3-0 5
Others receiving votes:
Munising (5-0) 4.
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (6) 5-0 30
2. North Central 3-1 19
3. Ewen-Trout Creek 2-0 17
4. Pickford 3-1 9
5. Rudyard 3-1 8
Others receiving votes:
Carney-Nadeau (4-2) 6, Brimley (6-1) 1.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (6) 7-0 30
2. Westwood 4-1 23
3. Sault Ste. Marie 4-1 14
4. West Iron County 5-0 13
5. Negaunee 5-2 4
Others receiving votes:
Escanaba (5-3) 3, Marquette (5-2) 2, Calumet (5-1) 1.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (6) 4-1 30
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 5-1 22
3. Pickford 7-0 17
4. Baraga 5-1 14
5. L’Anse 6-1 3
5. Mid-Peninsula 4-1 3
Others receiving votes: North Dickinson (5-1) 1.