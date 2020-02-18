UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (2/18/2020)

The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) has selected 12 student-athletes from Class A member schools to receive scholarships through the MHSAA/Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete Award program.

Among the 12 honorees is MSHS Senior, Ericka Asmus. With her selection Ericka becomes the first Marquette student to receive the recognition in the award’s 31 year history. In addition, she is just the 5th winner from a school within Marquette County and the 35th honoree from the Upper Peninsula.