UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (2/18/2020)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 14-0 35 1

2. Negaunee 14-1 28 2

3. Marquette 15-1 21 3

4. Escanaba 11-6 13 4

5. Munising 15-1 5 –

Others receiving votes: Westwood (9-6) 3.

Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 15-0 35 1

2. Pickford 12-2 28 2

3. Rudyard 12-3 20 3

4. Chassell 12-3 12 5

5. North Central 10-4 8 –

Others receiving votes: Rapid River 1, Carney-Nadeau 1.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 16-0 35 1

2. Westwood 15-1 26 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 15-1 23 3

4. Calumet 13-3 12 –

5. Negaunee 13-4 8 4

Others receiving votes: Escanaba (9-6) 1.

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 13-2 35 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 15-1 28 2

3. Baraga 16-2 20 3

4. Pickford 14-2 14 4

5. North Dickinson 14-2 8 5

