UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (2/18/2020)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 14-0 35 1
2. Negaunee 14-1 28 2
3. Marquette 15-1 21 3
4. Escanaba 11-6 13 4
5. Munising 15-1 5 –
Others
receiving votes: Westwood (9-6)
3.
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 15-0 35 1
2. Pickford 12-2 28 2
3. Rudyard 12-3 20 3
4. Chassell 12-3 12 5
5. North Central 10-4 8 –
Others
receiving votes: Rapid River 1,
Carney-Nadeau 1.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 16-0 35 1
2. Westwood 15-1 26 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 15-1 23 3
4. Calumet 13-3 12 –
5. Negaunee 13-4 8 4
Others
receiving votes: Escanaba (9-6)
1.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 13-2 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 15-1 28 2
3. Baraga 16-2 20 3
4. Pickford 14-2 14 4
5. North Dickinson 14-2 8 5