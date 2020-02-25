UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (2/25/20)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 16-0 35 1
2. Marquette 16-3 27 3
3. Negaunee 15-2 22 2
4. Escanaba 12-6 13 4
5.
Munising
16-1
8
5
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 17-0 35 1
2. Pickford 14-2 28 2
3. North Central 12-4 19 5
4. Rudyard 14-4 12 3
5. Chassell 13-4 7 4
Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (12-5) 4, Carney-Nadeau (12-7) 1.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 18-0 35 1
2. Sault Ste. Marie 16-1 27 3
3. Westwood 16-2 22 2
4. Calumet 15-3 14 4
5.
Negaunee
14-5
7
5
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 15-2 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 18-1 28 2
3. Baraga 16-3 18 3
4. North Dickinson 16-2 14 5
5. Pickford 14-3 6 4
Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (15-3) 2, Cedarville (11-6) 2.