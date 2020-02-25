High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (2/25/20)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 16-0 35 1

2. Marquette 16-3 27 3

3. Negaunee 15-2 22 2

4. Escanaba 12-6 13 4

5. Munising 16-1 8 5

Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 17-0 35 1

2. Pickford 14-2 28 2

3. North Central 12-4 19 5

4. Rudyard 14-4 12 3

5. Chassell 13-4 7 4

Others receiving votes: Ewen-Trout Creek (12-5) 4, Carney-Nadeau (12-7) 1.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 18-0 35 1

2. Sault Ste. Marie 16-1 27 3

3. Westwood 16-2 22 2

4. Calumet 15-3 14 4

5. Negaunee 14-5 7 5

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 15-2 35 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 18-1 28 2

3. Baraga 16-3 18 3

4. North Dickinson 16-2 14 5

5. Pickford 14-3 6 4

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (15-3) 2, Cedarville (11-6) 2.

