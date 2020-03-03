UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (3/3/20)

U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 18-0 35 1
2. Marquette 17-3 27 2
3. Negaunee 16-2 22 3
4. Escanaba 13-7 11 4
5.
Munising
16-1
10
5
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 17-1 35 1
2. Pickford 16-2 25 2
3. Chassell 15-4 21 5
4. Ewen-Trout Creek 14-5 9 –
5. Rudyard 14-6 8 4
Others
receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau
(13-7) 4, North Central (12-6) 3.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 20-0 35 1
2. Sault Ste. Marie 17-1 27 2
3. Westwood 18-2 22 3
4. Calumet 17-3 14 4
5. Negaunee 14-6 4 5
Others
receiving votes: Marquette (13-7)
3.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 17-2 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 19-1 28 2
3. Baraga 17-3 19 3
4. North Dickinson 18-2 14 4
5. Pickford 16-3 9 5