High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA High School Basketball Poll (3/3/20)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.P. Poll

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 18-0 35 1

2. Marquette 17-3 27 2

3. Negaunee 16-2 22 3

4. Escanaba 13-7 11 4

5. Munising 16-1 10 5

Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 17-1 35 1

2. Pickford 16-2 25 2

3. Chassell 15-4 21 5

4. Ewen-Trout Creek 14-5 9 –

5. Rudyard 14-6 8 4

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (13-7) 4, North Central (12-6) 3.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 20-0 35 1

2. Sault Ste. Marie 17-1 27 2

3. Westwood 18-2 22 3

4. Calumet 17-3 14 4

5. Negaunee 14-6 4 5

Others receiving votes: Marquette (13-7) 3.

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 17-2 35 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 19-1 28 2

3. Baraga 17-3 19 3

4. North Dickinson 18-2 14 4

5. Pickford 16-3 9 5

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Alzheimer's MAT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's MAT"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Negaunee, L'anse, Baraga, Gladstone survive and advance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Negaunee, L'anse, Baraga, Gladstone survive and advance"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/2/2020"

Precious Metals 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-2-2020"

Stocks 3-2-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 3-2-2020"

Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escanaba in Da Moonlight at the Historic Vista Theater"