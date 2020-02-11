High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (2/10/2020)

Sports

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (6) 13-0 30 1

2. Negaunee 12-1 24 2

3. Marquette 12-3 17 4

4. Escanaba 10-5 11 3

5. Westwood 8-5 4 5

Others receiving votes: Munising (13-1) 3, Norway (9-4) 1.

Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (6) 13-0 30 1

2. Pickford 10-1 24 2

3. Rudyard 10-2 18 3

4. Rapid River 9-3 11 4

5. Chassell 11-2 5 5

Others receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (8-5) 2.

Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (6) 15-0 30 1

2. Westwood 13-1 22 2

3. Sault Ste. Marie 13-1 20 3

4. Negaunee 12-3 8 4

5. Escanaba 9-5 6 5

Others receiving votes: Calumet (11-3) 4.

Division 4
1. St. Ignace (6) 12-2 30 1

2. Ewen-Trout Creek 13-1 24 2

3. Baraga 14-2 14 4

4. Pickford 12-2 11 3

5. North Dickinson 13-2 8 5

Others receiving votes: L’Anse (12-4) 3.  

