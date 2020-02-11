UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (2/10/2020)

Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (6) 13-0 30 1
2. Negaunee 12-1 24 2
3. Marquette 12-3 17 4
4. Escanaba 10-5 11 3
5. Westwood 8-5 4 5
Others
receiving votes: Munising (13-1)
3, Norway (9-4) 1.
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (6) 13-0 30 1
2. Pickford 10-1 24 2
3. Rudyard 10-2 18 3
4. Rapid River 9-3 11 4
5. Chassell 11-2 5 5
Others
receiving votes: Carney-Nadeau (8-5)
2.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (6) 15-0 30 1
2. Westwood 13-1 22 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 13-1 20 3
4. Negaunee 12-3 8 4
5. Escanaba 9-5 6 5
Others
receiving votes: Calumet (11-3)
4.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (6) 12-2 30 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 13-1 24 2
3. Baraga 14-2 14 4
4. Pickford 12-2 11 3
5. North Dickinson 13-2 8 5
Others receiving votes: L’Anse (12-4) 3.