UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (2/4/2020)

U.P. Poll
Boys Division 1-3
1. Iron Mountain (7) 11-0 35 1
2. Negaunee 11-1 28 2
3. Escanaba 9-4 18 4
4. Marquette 10-3 17 3
5. Westwood 7-4 4 5
Others
receiving votes: Munising (12-1)
3.
Division 4
1. Dollar Bay (7) 10-0 35 1
2. Pickford 9-1 28 2
3. Rudyard 9-2 21 3
4. Rapid River 8-3 10 5
5. Chassell 9-2 6 –
Others
receiving votes: North Central (7-3)
5.
Girls Division 1-3
1. Menominee (7) 14-0 35 1
2. Westwood 11-1 27 2
3. Sault Ste. Marie 11-1 22 3
4. Negaunee 11-3 12 5
5. Escanaba 8-5 4 –
Others
receiving votes: Marquette (9-5)
3, Calumet (8-3) 2.
Division 4
1. St. Ignace (7) 10-1 35 1
2. Ewen-Trout Creek 12-1 27 2
3. Pickford 11-1 20 4
4. Baraga 12-2 14 3
5. North Dickinson 10-2 7 5
Others receiving votes: L’Anse (11-3) 2.