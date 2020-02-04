UPSSA High School Basketball Polls (2/4/2020)

West Ishpeming, Mich. (WJMN) - The Houghton Gremlins and Westwood Patriots met for the second time this season, Monday night. The game was close entering halftime, but the Patriots would run away with a 67 to 52 victory after a strong second half.

Gwinn welcomed Manistique on Monday. The Modeltowners were led by Emily Curtice who finished with a game-high 26 points. Gwinn won the game, 57 to 42.