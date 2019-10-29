High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA High School Football Poll (10/29/19)

High School Football

U.P. Polls

Large School

1. Calumet (5) 8-1 33 1

2. Escanaba (2) 7-2 29 2

3. Marquette 5-4 16 3

4. Westwood 7-2 14 –

5. Menominee 6-3 12 5

Others receiving votes: Sault Ste. Marie (6-3) 1.

Small School

1. Iron Mountain (7) 9-0 35 1

2. Ishpeming 7-2 28 2

3. West Iron County 7-2 21 3

4. Lake Linden-Hubbell 6-3 14 4

5. St. Ignace 5-4 3 –

Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (5-4) 2, L’Anse (4-5) 2.

8-player

1. North Central (6) 9-0 34 1

2. Pickford (1) 8-1 29 2

3. Forest Park 7-2 21 3

4. Engadine 8-1 14 4

5. Cedarville 5-4 7 5

