UPSSA High School Football Poll (10/29/19)

U.P. Polls
Large School
1. Calumet (5) 8-1 33 1
2. Escanaba (2) 7-2 29 2
3. Marquette 5-4 16 3
4. Westwood 7-2 14 –
5. Menominee 6-3 12 5
Others receiving
votes: Sault Ste. Marie (6-3) 1.
Small School
1. Iron Mountain (7) 9-0 35 1
2. Ishpeming 7-2 28 2
3. West Iron County 7-2 21 3
4. Lake Linden-Hubbell 6-3 14 4
5. St. Ignace 5-4 3 –
Others receiving
votes: Bark River-Harris (5-4) 2, L’Anse (4-5) 2.
8-player
1. North Central (6) 9-0 34 1
2. Pickford (1) 8-1 29 2
3. Forest Park 7-2 21 3
4. Engadine 8-1 14 4
5. Cedarville 5-4 7 5