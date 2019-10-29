UPSSA High School Football Poll (10/29/19)

MIDLAND, Mich. – Northern Michigan University Men's Soccer scored two late goals in the second half at Northwood University Monday afternoon to force overtime and added the game winner just over a minute into the second overtime to pick up their first victory over the Timberwolves and their first road overtime victory in program history.

The win gives the Wildcats a four game win streak in GLIAC play, the longest GLIAC win streak in program history, and one win shy of the longest winning streak in program history.