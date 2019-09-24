UPSSA HS Football Poll (9/24/19)

U.P. Football
Poll No. 2
Large Schools
1. Calumet (4) 4-0 36 2
2. Menominee (4) 3-1 34 3
3. Marquette 2-2 24 T5
4. Escanaba 3-1 16 1
5. Kingsford 2-2 7 4
Others receiving votes: Westwood (2-2) 2, Hancock (3-1) 1.
Small Schools
1. Iron Mountain (7) 4-0 35 T1
2. West Iron County 3-1 23 3
3. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3-1 20 4
4. Ishpeming 3-1 18 T1
5 .L’Anse 3-1 6 –
Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (3-1) 2, St. Ignace (2-2) 1.
8-player
1. North Central (8) 4-0 40 1
2. Pickford 3-1 32 2
3. Forest Park 3-1 22 T3
4. Brimley 4-0 18 T3
5. Engadine 3-1 8 –