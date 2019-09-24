High School Sports Zone Header

UPSSA HS Football Poll (9/24/19)

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High School Football

U.P. Football Poll No. 2

Large Schools

1. Calumet (4) 4-0 36 2

2. Menominee (4) 3-1 34 3

3. Marquette 2-2 24 T5

4. Escanaba 3-1 16 1

5. Kingsford 2-2 7 4

Others receiving votes: Westwood (2-2) 2, Hancock (3-1) 1.

Small Schools

1. Iron Mountain (7) 4-0 35 T1

2. West Iron County 3-1 23 3

3. Lake Linden-Hubbell 3-1 20 4

4. Ishpeming 3-1 18 T1

5 .L’Anse 3-1 6 –

Others receiving votes: Bark River-Harris (3-1) 2, St. Ignace (2-2) 1.

8-player

1. North Central (8) 4-0 40 1

2. Pickford 3-1 32 2

3. Forest Park 3-1 22 T3

4. Brimley 4-0 18 T3

5. Engadine 3-1 8 –

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/24/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 9/24/2019"

Bandage zaps wounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bandage zaps wounds"

Precious Metals 9-23-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 9-23-2019"

Stocks 9-23-2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stocks 9-23-2019"

Econo Foods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Econo Foods"

Deadly Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly Crash"