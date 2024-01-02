JUDENBURG, AUSTRIA, (WJMN) – Athletes from the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are representing their country by competing on a global stage. The US Natural Track Luge team recently finished its first Junior World Cup stop and is already preparing for the next round.

Katie Cookman finished 17th in the women’s division. Torrey Cookman slid into a 15th position finish in Winterleiten, Austria. The two competitors are both from Marquette and are the most seasoned racers for the national team with 4 and 7 years of competition, respectively.

At 14-years-old, Thomas Matthews, also from Marquette, is the youngest member of the squad, and posted a 32nd place finish.

Leonard Pizziola from Ishpeming came in 35th place. The 19-year-old is new to the national team but said some successful training runs leading up to the competition helped settle his nerves.

16-year old Mason Palecek from Oshkosh, Wisconsin is another newcomer to the team and gaining more experience by the day.

The team is currently in Ulten, Italy where they are preparing for the next Junior World Cup event which takes place on January 4-5.