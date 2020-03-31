USA Rugby filing for bankruptcy amid coronavirus shutdown

NEW YORK (AP) — USA Rugby has decided to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy because its financial woes have been exacerbated by the coronavirus shutdown.

In financial strife since 2018, USA Rugby’s recent attempt to restructure was set back this month when it had to suspend all activities indefinitely in the face of the pandemic.

USA Rugby says the loss of spring and summer membership dues, and sponsorship pullback, has resulted in significant loss of revenue.

The board and congress agreed that filing for Chapter 11 and a reorganization process, combined with more approved loans from World Rugby were the “the best platform to swiftly and efficiently address challenges and deliver a foundation for future stability.”