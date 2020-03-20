Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

USA Swimming asks US Olympic Committee to support delaying Olympics until 2021

Sports

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

USA Swimming has asked the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to support postponing the 2020 Olympics until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Hinchey, CEO of USA Swimming, wrote that he feels compelled to speak about the Olympic games scheduled for July in Tokyo.

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this global pandemic is taking on athletic preparations,” Hinchey wrote.

Hinchey continued:

“It has transcended borders and wreaked havoc on entire populations, including those of our respected competitors. Everyone has experienced unimaginable disruptions, mere months before the Olympic Games, which calls into question the authenticity of a level playing field for all. Our athletes are under tremendous pressure, stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness should be among the highest priorities. It is with the burden of these serious concerns that we respectfully request that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by one year.”

Tim Hinchey, CEO of USA Swimming

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee released a statement saying it was “fully committed” to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Women of the Coast Guard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women of the Coast Guard"

Left Ventricular Assist Device

Thumbnail for the video titled "Left Ventricular Assist Device"

GINCC March Update Part 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC March Update Part 2"

GINCC March Update Part 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "GINCC March Update Part 1"

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/20/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/20/2020"

Precious Metals 3-19-2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Precious Metals 3-19-2020"