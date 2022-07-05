MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 kicked off the Fourth of July holiday by teaming up with DIGS Gastropub in Marquette to host the 1st Annual Local 3 Lemonade Gallon Chug Contest.

The event was held at DIGS City Beach and was a fundraiser to raise funds for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Competing in the inaugural event are:

  • Jeremy Bloomfield – Nicolet Bank
  • Mark Giannunzio – Michigan State Police
  • Madeline Goodman – Madgoodies Studio
  • Tom Kippen – Local 3 
  • Jason Lee – Radio Results Network
  • Audrey Pentecost – Local 3
  • Harry Stine – Local 3
  • Kaylee Quertermus -Thrivent Financial
  • Tor Thorne- Local 3 
  • Erin Wasik – RE/MAX 