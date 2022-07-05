MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 kicked off the Fourth of July holiday by teaming up with DIGS Gastropub in Marquette to host the 1st Annual Local 3 Lemonade Gallon Chug Contest.
The event was held at DIGS City Beach and was a fundraiser to raise funds for the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.
Competing in the inaugural event are:
- Jeremy Bloomfield – Nicolet Bank
- Mark Giannunzio – Michigan State Police
- Madeline Goodman – Madgoodies Studio
- Tom Kippen – Local 3
- Jason Lee – Radio Results Network
- Audrey Pentecost – Local 3
- Harry Stine – Local 3
- Kaylee Quertermus -Thrivent Financial
- Tor Thorne- Local 3
- Erin Wasik – RE/MAX