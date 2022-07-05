MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 teamed up with Digs Gastropub in Marquette to hold the 5th Annual Local 3 Hot Dog Eating Competition.
The event began five years ago and has grown into a fundraising event held every Fourth of July.
This year funds raised went to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.
Competing in this year’s contest are:
- Rebecca Bartelme – Local 3
- Bill Brutto – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
- Craig Cugini – City of Ishpeming
- Kevin DeWitt – Classics Barbershop
- Bill Digneit – NMU Theatre and Dance, Double Trouble, DIGS, Jack-of-all-trades
- Jake Durant – Local 3
- Nate Heffron – City of Negaunee
- Mike Lozier – NMU Volleyball
- Brianna MacLean – Local 3
- Robert McVikar – Nicolet Bank
- Megan O’Connor – Lake Superior Community Partnership
- M Shrake – Stuckos