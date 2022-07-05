MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Local 3 teamed up with Digs Gastropub in Marquette to hold the 5th Annual Local 3 Hot Dog Eating Competition.

The event began five years ago and has grown into a fundraising event held every Fourth of July.

This year funds raised went to the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

Competing in this year’s contest are:

  • Rebecca Bartelme – Local 3
  • Bill Brutto – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter
  • Craig Cugini – City of Ishpeming
  • Kevin DeWitt – Classics Barbershop
  • Bill Digneit – NMU Theatre and Dance, Double Trouble, DIGS, Jack-of-all-trades
  • Jake Durant – Local 3 
  • Nate Heffron – City of Negaunee 
  • Mike Lozier – NMU Volleyball
  • Brianna MacLean – Local 3
  • Robert McVikar – Nicolet Bank
  • Megan O’Connor – Lake Superior Community Partnership
  • M Shrake – Stuckos