Watersmeet/Bessemer boys district basketball game forfeited due to health reasons

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday nights district semifinal between the Bessemer and Watersmeet boys basketball teams will not be played as scheduled, according to George Peterson the Principle, Athletic Director, and Head coach of the Watersmeet boys basketball team.

Watersmeet will forfeit the game due the what Peterson says is precautionary health measures.

Here is a statement from Peterson: “We are taking precautionary measures to make sure nobody is in jeopardy. “

Peterson said although there are no immediate health concerns in the area, they wanted to take preventative measures to ensure the safety of students and families.