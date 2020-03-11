High School Sports Zone Header

Watersmeet/Bessemer boys district basketball game forfeited due to health reasons

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
High School Basketball

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday nights district semifinal between the Bessemer and Watersmeet boys basketball teams will not be played as scheduled, according to George Peterson the Principle, Athletic Director, and Head coach of the Watersmeet boys basketball team.

Watersmeet will forfeit the game due the what Peterson says is precautionary health measures.

Here is a statement from Peterson: “We are taking precautionary measures to make sure nobody is in jeopardy. “

Peterson said although there are no immediate health concerns in the area, they wanted to take preventative measures to ensure the safety of students and families.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upper Peninsula Beekeeping Conference"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2020"

Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Westwood, Baraga, L'anse survive regional quarterfinal round"

New breast cancer procedure

Thumbnail for the video titled "New breast cancer procedure"

Michigan voter turn out showed promise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Michigan voter turn out showed promise"

LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIVE: Gwinn schools sinking fund on ballot for third time"